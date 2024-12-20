Arunachal Pradesh's Livestock Revival: Challenges and Commitments

Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with a decline in livestock and milk production, according to animal husbandry minister Gabriel D. Wangsu. During a review meeting, Wangsu highlighted the concerning situation and urged officials to work diligently to address it.

The minister emphasized the need for accurate data collection for the livestock census and Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination programs, urging adherence to these processes to ensure effective resource allocation.

Wangsu called for the establishment of dairy cooperative societies and targeted interventions for dairy farmers. He stressed the importance of the National Animal Disease Control Program, sero-surveillance, and outreach efforts to build strong relationships with livestock owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)