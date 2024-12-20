Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Livestock Revival: Challenges and Commitments

The animal husbandry sector in Arunachal Pradesh faces challenges due to declining livestock numbers and milk productivity. Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu urges efforts to reverse this trend, emphasizing data-driven strategies and the completion of livestock census and vaccination programs, along with plans to engage dairy farmers and improve infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with a decline in livestock and milk production, according to animal husbandry minister Gabriel D. Wangsu. During a review meeting, Wangsu highlighted the concerning situation and urged officials to work diligently to address it.

The minister emphasized the need for accurate data collection for the livestock census and Foot and Mouth Disease vaccination programs, urging adherence to these processes to ensure effective resource allocation.

Wangsu called for the establishment of dairy cooperative societies and targeted interventions for dairy farmers. He stressed the importance of the National Animal Disease Control Program, sero-surveillance, and outreach efforts to build strong relationships with livestock owners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

