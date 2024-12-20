Arunachal Pradesh's Top Cops Gather for Visionary Policing Conference

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) inaugurated the annual Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants in Itanagar, urging the state's top law enforcement leaders to prioritize discipline, law and order, and smart policing. The event, held at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, focused on countering the drug menace and implementing new criminal laws. Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of policing that is ethical and disciplined, promoting a sense of security across communities.

Addressing the attendees, the Governor highlighted the shift needed towards technology-driven, community-centered approaches in law enforcement. Leaders were encouraged to equip their teams with modern tools and skills, fostering transparency and ethical leadership. Introducing three people-oriented criminal laws, he reinforced the role of these regulations in creating a fair and just society.

Governor Parnaik called for a supportive work environment for police personnel, stressing the need for stress management programs and systems to address grievances swiftly. He also voiced concerns about the drug epidemic, urging officers to enhance community policing. The conference saw participation from State Home Minister Mama Natung and senior police officers, as Director General of Police Anand Mohan illustrated the State Police's achievements and plans.

