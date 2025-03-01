Kerala's Rising Violence: Political Clash over Drug Menace

The ongoing rise in violence in Kerala has been acknowledged by both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF. They attribute the alarming situation predominantly to increased drug usage.

State Excise Minister M B Rajesh asserted that while the government, alongside various agencies, is actively working to tackle the issue through effective interventions and enforcement, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has dismissed these claims, alleging government failure in addressing narcotic spread.

Statistics reveal over 24,000 narcotics-related arrests in the state, boasting a 98% conviction rate. However, Satheesan argues that only minor consumers are caught, with significant drug sources left untouched. He accuses the government of offering 'political patronage' to criminals, exacerbating the problem. The debate underscores the interplay between drug policies and Kerala's societal violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)