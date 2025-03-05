UDF Protests Against Rising Drug Menace and Violence in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accused Kerala's Left government of inadequately addressing skyrocketing violence and drug-related crimes, staging a hunger strike outside the Secretariat. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan argued the state is becoming a narcotics hub with violence escalating amid easy access to drugs.

Satheesan highlighted the increasing brutality of crimes, citing recent killings and ragging incidents in educational institutions, attributing political protection from some CPI(M) leaders as a catalyst. He emphasized the necessity for strict law enforcement, targeted police action, and a comprehensive public campaign against drug abuse.

UDF leaders, including convener M M Hassan, echoed concerns over the government and police's failure to curb drug proliferation and violence, threatening UDF intervention if the state doesn't act. The protest marked the launch of UDF's campaign against the spreading drug mafia threat in Kerala.

