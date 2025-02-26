Left Menu

Goa Police Achieve Remarkable Conviction Rate Under New Criminal Laws

The Goa police have secured convictions in 21 out of 23 cases since the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), replacing the Indian Penal Code. As of July 1, 2024, 1,232 cases were registered. The new laws have shown effectiveness, with trials leading to convictions for crimes such as house breaks, rape, and theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST
Goa Police Achieve Remarkable Conviction Rate Under New Criminal Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police department reported an impressive conviction rate following the recent implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state.

BNS, introduced to replace the Indian Penal Code, went into effect nationwide on July 1, 2024. A noteworthy 1,232 cases have been registered under these revised statutes.

Out of 23 cases that had completed trials, 21 resulted in convictions. The cases included various offenses such as house breaks and rape, displaying the new system's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

