Goa Police Achieve Remarkable Conviction Rate Under New Criminal Laws
The Goa police have secured convictions in 21 out of 23 cases since the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), replacing the Indian Penal Code. As of July 1, 2024, 1,232 cases were registered. The new laws have shown effectiveness, with trials leading to convictions for crimes such as house breaks, rape, and theft.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Goa police department reported an impressive conviction rate following the recent implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state.
BNS, introduced to replace the Indian Penal Code, went into effect nationwide on July 1, 2024. A noteworthy 1,232 cases have been registered under these revised statutes.
Out of 23 cases that had completed trials, 21 resulted in convictions. The cases included various offenses such as house breaks and rape, displaying the new system's efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- police
- conviction
- BNS
- law
- criminal
- justice
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
- new laws
- trial
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Charges Dropped: NYC Mayor's Corruption Case Halted by Justice Department
Justice Department Drops Charges: Political Implications and Controversies
Calcutta High Court Calls for Swift Justice in Medical College Corruption Case
Trump Suspends Anti-Bribery Law to Boost American Business
US Lawmakers Challenge Biden DOJ's Decisions on Adani Case