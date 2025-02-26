Goa Police Achieve Remarkable Conviction Rate Under New Criminal Laws

The Goa police department reported an impressive conviction rate following the recent implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the state.

BNS, introduced to replace the Indian Penal Code, went into effect nationwide on July 1, 2024. A noteworthy 1,232 cases have been registered under these revised statutes.

Out of 23 cases that had completed trials, 21 resulted in convictions. The cases included various offenses such as house breaks and rape, displaying the new system's efficacy.

