Parliament's Winter Session Achievements and Challenges: Om Birla's Call for Decorum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the need for maintaining parliamentary decorum in his valedictory address. The session witnessed legislative activities, protests, and debates, focusing on important bills like the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill. The Speaker urged members to ensure parliament functions respectfully without disruptions.

Updated: 20-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:01 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

On the final day of the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla delivered a valedictory address underscoring the paramount importance of maintaining the dignity and decorum of Parliament. He emphasized that it is a shared responsibility for all members to uphold the sanctity of the institution.

Birla sternly reminded MPs that staging protests or demonstrations at Parliament's gates is inappropriate and warned of potential actions against violations to preserve decorum. This reminder follows recent protests by both Treasury and Opposition benches, leading to disruptions and injuries to MPs, reflecting rising tensions.

The session concluded with significant legislative productivity, including the introduction of key bills like the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak and the Appropriation Bill. Additionally, international engagements and debates on constitutional milestones were notable, with Birla calling for unity and adherence to rules for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

