Two Decades of Progress: India's Advanced Tsunami Warning Systems

As the 20th anniversary of the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami nears, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is spotlighting key advancements in tsunami warning technology and systems. Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Director of INCOIS, highlighted that remarkable progress has been achieved in establishing regional tsunami warning systems since the disaster.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Tummala emphasized that post-2004, the UN tasked IOC/UNESCO with setting up regional warning systems in the Indian Ocean, a mandate that extended to other ocean basins. These four regional systems now operate collectively, alerting vulnerable populations globally. The Indian Ocean's warning setup includes three service providers working in tandem to offer real-time tsunami data.

Pattabhi Rama Rao, Group Director of INCOIS, detailed the creation of 36 real-time tide gauge stations along India's coast, a vital component in monitoring sea levels for potential tsunamis. Senior scientist Dr. Balakrishnan Nair noted that India's early warning system, operational for two decades, effectively predicts tsunamis and enhances community resilience, with 26 tsunami-ready villages established in India, notably in Odisha.

