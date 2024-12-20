Left Menu

Two Decades of Progress: India's Advanced Tsunami Warning Systems

As the 20th anniversary of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami approaches, India's tsunami warning systems have made substantial advancements. Spearheaded by INCOIS, India is now equipped with cutting-edge regional tsunami warning systems and a comprehensive network of tide gauges, ensuring prompt alerts and effective disaster preparedness for vulnerable regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:02 IST
Two Decades of Progress: India's Advanced Tsunami Warning Systems
Dr Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Director of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 20th anniversary of the catastrophic 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami nears, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is spotlighting key advancements in tsunami warning technology and systems. Dr. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, Director of INCOIS, highlighted that remarkable progress has been achieved in establishing regional tsunami warning systems since the disaster.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Tummala emphasized that post-2004, the UN tasked IOC/UNESCO with setting up regional warning systems in the Indian Ocean, a mandate that extended to other ocean basins. These four regional systems now operate collectively, alerting vulnerable populations globally. The Indian Ocean's warning setup includes three service providers working in tandem to offer real-time tsunami data.

Pattabhi Rama Rao, Group Director of INCOIS, detailed the creation of 36 real-time tide gauge stations along India's coast, a vital component in monitoring sea levels for potential tsunamis. Senior scientist Dr. Balakrishnan Nair noted that India's early warning system, operational for two decades, effectively predicts tsunamis and enhances community resilience, with 26 tsunami-ready villages established in India, notably in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024