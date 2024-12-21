Delay in Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation Sparks Political Tensions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has slammed the Maharashtra Mahayuti government's delay in distributing portfolios, describing it as a 'joke.' He claims ministers have received perks like bungalows and cars without any associated responsibilities, indicating a lack of intention to serve the public.

Thackeray also criticized the factions within Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for their ongoing dispute over portfolios. He labeled their actions as 'pure selfishness,' stating that despite aligning with the BJP, both factions continue to quarrel over ministerial roles.

Adding to the criticism, fellow Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the practicality of the government's actions, especially given their majority in the assembly. With the conclusion of the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly at hand, minister Girish Mahajan suggested that an agreement might soon be announced following discussions between key leaders.

