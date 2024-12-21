India's Camel Crisis: Call for Action to Save Herding Heritage

India faces a critical situation with its declining camel population, prompting urgent calls for action from a top official in the animal husbandry sector. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, emphasized the need for immediate measures to support traditional herding communities.

Speaking at a national workshop on camel milk in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Upadhyaya highlighted the National Livestock Mission's role in preserving grazing lands crucial for sustaining the camel population. The event brought together over 150 stakeholders from the herding and dairy industries, aiming to bolster India's camel milk sector.

The workshop, which coincided with the UN's declaration of 2024 as the International Year of Camelids, included discussions on developing milk processing infrastructure and improving breeding programs. The Food and Agriculture Organization committed to enhancing the non-bovine milk value chain to promote sustainable growth and harness camel milk's nutritional benefits.

