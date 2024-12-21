Amit Shah Calls for Tailored Banking Guidelines for Northeast Development
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged banks to create distinct guidelines for the Northeast, emphasizing its development as a national priority. At a Bankers' Conclave, Shah encouraged devising policies highlighting the region's potential, involving the Ministry of Finance, NABARD, and SBI in the effort.
In a critical call for financial reform, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that India's banks must establish specialized guidelines for the Northeast, identifying its development as a national imperative.
Speaking at the Bankers' Conclave, Shah underscored the necessity for banks to develop strategies aimed at unlocking the Northeast's potential, rather than viewing it merely as a business opportunity.
Shah tasked the Secretary of Banking in the Ministry of Finance, NABARD, and SBI with crafting robust banking parameters, positioning the Northeast as a key part of India's growth narrative. He described the Northeast as a prime destination for business, despite the requisite risks and need for tailored financial packages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
