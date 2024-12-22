SWREL Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Solar Project in Gujarat

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced on Sunday that it has secured a substantial solar project worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

The contract includes designing, engineering, procuring, and constructing the Balance of System for a 500 MW solar photovoltaic project located in Gujarat.

This initiative includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for three years, advancing India's shift towards clean energy solutions, according to Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

