SWREL Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Solar Project in Gujarat
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has secured a solar project valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The project involves the design and construction of a 500 MW solar PV system in Gujarat, along with a three-year operations and maintenance contract, supporting India's move towards sustainable energy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:58 IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced on Sunday that it has secured a substantial solar project worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.
The contract includes designing, engineering, procuring, and constructing the Balance of System for a 500 MW solar photovoltaic project located in Gujarat.
This initiative includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for three years, advancing India's shift towards clean energy solutions, according to Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.
