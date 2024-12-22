Left Menu

SWREL Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Solar Project in Gujarat

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has secured a solar project valued at Rs 1,200 crore. The project involves the design and construction of a 500 MW solar PV system in Gujarat, along with a three-year operations and maintenance contract, supporting India's move towards sustainable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:58 IST
SWREL Secures Rs 1,200 Crore Solar Project in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced on Sunday that it has secured a substantial solar project worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore.

The contract includes designing, engineering, procuring, and constructing the Balance of System for a 500 MW solar photovoltaic project located in Gujarat.

This initiative includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services for three years, advancing India's shift towards clean energy solutions, according to Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024