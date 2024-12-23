Bajaj Housing Finance: Dual Rate Home Loans Revolutionize Borrowing

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) has unveiled its innovative 'Dual Rate' feature for Home Loans and Loans Against Property, designed to offer borrowers greater flexibility and predictability in their repayment plans.

The feature allows for a fixed interest rate over the first three years of the loan's tenure, followed by a transition to a floating interest rate linked to the BHFL Floating Rate Reference. This transition aims to benefit borrowers from market changes, offering competitive interest rates and quick processing on over 6,000 approved projects.

Available to both salaried and self-employed individuals, the Dual Rate feature caters to new and existing borrowers looking for better terms. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, classified as an Upper-Layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India, continues to expand its offerings to support both residential and commercial financing needs across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)