Bajaj Housing Finance: Dual Rate Home Loans Revolutionize Borrowing

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd introduces the Dual Rate feature for Home Loans and Loans Against Property, enabling borrowers a fixed interest rate for three years before switching to a floating rate. The aim is to provide more predictable repayment options while allowing benefits from market fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) has unveiled its innovative 'Dual Rate' feature for Home Loans and Loans Against Property, designed to offer borrowers greater flexibility and predictability in their repayment plans.

The feature allows for a fixed interest rate over the first three years of the loan's tenure, followed by a transition to a floating interest rate linked to the BHFL Floating Rate Reference. This transition aims to benefit borrowers from market changes, offering competitive interest rates and quick processing on over 6,000 approved projects.

Available to both salaried and self-employed individuals, the Dual Rate feature caters to new and existing borrowers looking for better terms. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd, classified as an Upper-Layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India, continues to expand its offerings to support both residential and commercial financing needs across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

