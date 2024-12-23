Left Menu

Unusual Trading Day: Stock Markets Open for Union Budget Presentation

The BSE and NSE have announced that stock markets will remain open for trading on February 1, 2025, a Saturday, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is a deviation from the usual weekend closure, accommodating the significant financial event.

Updated: 23-12-2024 16:25 IST
Unusual Trading Day: Stock Markets Open for Union Budget Presentation
In an exception to the usual weekend closure, India's stock markets will be open for trading on Saturday, February 1, 2025. This extension occurs as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the 2025-26 financial year.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed the decision through separate circulars, specifying that markets will operate during their standard hours, from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

This move is reminiscent of previous instances when stock exchanges remained open to accommodate the Union Budget presentation, which has been scheduled in the morning since 2001. Similar arrangements were made in 2020 and 2015, marking February 1 and February 28 as trading days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

