Univest Secures $10M to Revolutionize Retail Investing with Superapp Concept

Univest, a stock market research platform, has raised USD 10 million in funding to enhance its offerings and user experience. Led by Bertelsmann India Investments, the funds aim to democratize quality research, scaling their brokerage services, and becoming India's first comprehensive stock market superapp for retail investors.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:43 IST
  • India

Univest, a SEBI-registered stock market research platform, has successfully secured USD 10 million in a funding round spearheaded by Bertelsmann India Investments.

The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilize these funds to enhance and expand its offerings while prioritizing a personalized user experience, according to CEO Pranit Arora.

Univest is focused on democratizing access to high-quality research. With over 3 million sign-ups and 150,000 subscribers, the company aims to scale its full-stack brokerage services through seamless and actionable investment insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

