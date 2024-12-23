Univest Secures $10M to Revolutionize Retail Investing with Superapp Concept

Univest, a SEBI-registered stock market research platform, has successfully secured USD 10 million in a funding round spearheaded by Bertelsmann India Investments.

The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilize these funds to enhance and expand its offerings while prioritizing a personalized user experience, according to CEO Pranit Arora.

Univest is focused on democratizing access to high-quality research. With over 3 million sign-ups and 150,000 subscribers, the company aims to scale its full-stack brokerage services through seamless and actionable investment insights.

