Univest Secures $10M to Revolutionize Retail Investing with Superapp Concept
Univest, a stock market research platform, has raised USD 10 million in funding to enhance its offerings and user experience. Led by Bertelsmann India Investments, the funds aim to democratize quality research, scaling their brokerage services, and becoming India's first comprehensive stock market superapp for retail investors.
Univest, a SEBI-registered stock market research platform, has successfully secured USD 10 million in a funding round spearheaded by Bertelsmann India Investments.
The Gurugram-based firm plans to utilize these funds to enhance and expand its offerings while prioritizing a personalized user experience, according to CEO Pranit Arora.
Univest is focused on democratizing access to high-quality research. With over 3 million sign-ups and 150,000 subscribers, the company aims to scale its full-stack brokerage services through seamless and actionable investment insights.
