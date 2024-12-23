Left Menu

Ruckus in Parliament: CISF Denies Lapse in Handling Scuffle Involving BJP MPs

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) denied any mishandling of the December 19 clash near Parliament's Makar Dwar gate involving BJP MPs. The scuffle resulted in injuries to MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Amid accusations against Rahul Gandhi, CISF affirmed adherence to protocols and no ongoing inquiry.

23-12-2024
CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shrikant Kishore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a statement on Monday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) refuted allegations of any inefficiency in managing the altercation that took place on December 19 near Parliament's Makar Dwar gate. The incident led to injuries sustained by BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

CISF Deputy Inspector General Shrikant Kishore emphasized that the force operated according to established procedures, dismissing claims of negligence. "There was no lapse on the part of CISF when the clash occurred," he declared to reporters, noting also that no inquiries were being conducted into the incident by the CISF.

The scuffle erupted as BJP MPs gathered to protest against Congress's perceived disrespect towards Dr BR Ambedkar. Tensions escalated when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attempted to pass through the assembly, resulting in a physical confrontation. Allegations flew from both parties, with BJP accusing Gandhi of aggression and Congress claiming manhandling by BJP MPs.

