Left Menu

Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident

A 3.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Kotputli, Rajasthan, prompting a coordinated rescue effort by local authorities and specialized teams. The operation, facing challenges due to narrow and deep shafts, aims to safely retrieve the child from the borewell. Efforts are ongoing and closely monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:13 IST
Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident
Borewell in which girl fell (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tense rescue operation is underway in Kiratpura village, Kotputli, Rajasthan, where a 3.5-year-old girl has fallen into a borewell. The incident occurred on a Sunday morning, prompting immediate action from local authorities and medical teams.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brajesh Choudhary confirmed the coordinated efforts, stating that multiple teams have been dispatched to the site. The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of both the rescue workers and the surrounding villagers.

Navigating the narrow and deep shafts of borewells poses a significant challenge, necessitating the involvement of specialized teams and equipment. The rescue operation involves meticulously digging and securing the surrounding area to prevent any further complications. As efforts continue, authorities remain focused on the successful retrieval of the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024