Rescue Operation Underway for Three-Year-Old in Rajasthan Borewell Incident

A tense rescue operation is underway in Kiratpura village, Kotputli, Rajasthan, where a 3.5-year-old girl has fallen into a borewell. The incident occurred on a Sunday morning, prompting immediate action from local authorities and medical teams.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brajesh Choudhary confirmed the coordinated efforts, stating that multiple teams have been dispatched to the site. The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of both the rescue workers and the surrounding villagers.

Navigating the narrow and deep shafts of borewells poses a significant challenge, necessitating the involvement of specialized teams and equipment. The rescue operation involves meticulously digging and securing the surrounding area to prevent any further complications. As efforts continue, authorities remain focused on the successful retrieval of the child.

