President Murmu Highlights Sacred Duty of Medical Professionals

In an impassioned address at the convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, President Droupadi Murmu underlined the critically important role played by medical professionals. She stated that the medical profession transcends being merely a source of livelihood and embodies a sacred duty aimed at reducing suffering, treating illnesses, and enhancing societal well-being.

President Murmu highlighted that patients seeking medical aid are not simply clinical cases but individuals in distress, requiring both medical intervention and emotional support. Hence, she asserted, a physician's role should integrate the capacities of a healer and a caregiver, according to the President's Secretariat press release.

The President further elaborated on the transformative potential of modern technology in healthcare, suggesting that collaboration between medical and engineering fields is essential. She noted advancements like AI, mRNA technology, robotics, and 3D bioprinting, encouraging partnerships for research with technical institutes in Delhi. She urged the medical community's contribution to the nation's health sector, pivotal for India's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)