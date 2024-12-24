Left Menu

Mystery Explosion Sinks Russian Cargo Ship: Two Crew Missing

The Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean following an engine room explosion. Of the 16 crew members, 14 have been rescued, with two still missing. Oboronlogistika, linked to Russia’s military, owned the ship under U.S. sanctions. The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Updated: 24-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:30 IST
The Russian cargo vessel known as 'Ursa Major' met a tragic fate in the Mediterranean Sea after a devastating explosion in its engine room. This incident has left two crew members unaccounted for, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Operated by Oboronlogistika, an arm of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Ursa Major was en route to Vladivostok when the mishap occurred. Although 14 crew members have been safely evacuated to Spain, the circumstances surrounding the blast remain unclear. Russian authorities, in coordination with Spanish officials, are probing the mishap's cause.

Previously sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022, the vessel was transporting oversized port cranes to Vladivostok. Video footage showing the ship listing and subsequently sinking has surfaced. Oboronlogistika, along with its operator SK-Yug, has yet to comment on the sinking, which diverted the Ursa Major from its planned journey.

