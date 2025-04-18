Russian Drone Strike in Kherson: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict

A deadly drone attack by Russian forces claimed the lives of two road workers in Ukraine's Kherson region on Thursday, according to the local governor.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed that the attack occurred near the village of Stiike, northeast of Kherson's main town, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the area.

Initially occupied by Russian forces during the early stages of the 2022 invasion, Kherson saw significant swathes of territory returned to Ukrainian control later in the year, although shelling from Russian-held areas persists.

