Russian Drone Strike in Kherson: A Grim Reminder of Ongoing Conflict
A Russian drone attack resulted in the deaths of two road workers in Ukraine's Kherson region. The attack occurred near the village of Stiike, a reminder of the ongoing Russian shelling in Ukrainian-held areas after the 2022 invasion, despite Ukraine reclaiming significant territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 04:41 IST
A deadly drone attack by Russian forces claimed the lives of two road workers in Ukraine's Kherson region on Thursday, according to the local governor.
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed that the attack occurred near the village of Stiike, northeast of Kherson's main town, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the area.
Initially occupied by Russian forces during the early stages of the 2022 invasion, Kherson saw significant swathes of territory returned to Ukrainian control later in the year, although shelling from Russian-held areas persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
