Visa Scrutiny Intensified: Trump's New Social Media Vetting Policy

The Trump administration on Thursday rolled out a comprehensive social media vetting policy for all U.S. visa applicants with ties to the Gaza Strip since January 1, 2007. This latest development is part of an effort to bolster the scrutiny of incoming foreign travelers, according to an internal State Department cable reviewed by Reuters.

The directive calls for screening both immigrant and non-immigrant visa applications, encompassing non-governmental workers and officials having any connection with the Palestinian enclave. If social media reviews uncover information raising security concerns, a security advisory opinion (SAO) is required, involving an interagency check to ascertain any potential national security threats to the United States.

The initiative extends across all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts, following incidents where student visas were revoked over pro-Palestinian activities and criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza. Critics argue this infringes on the First Amendment rights, pointing to cases like the arrest of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk.

(With inputs from agencies.)