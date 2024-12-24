Aurionpro Expands European Reach with Fenixys Acquisition

Left Menu

Aurionpro Solutions has acquired Fenixys, a Paris-based consultancy firm, for 10 million euros. This acquisition boosts Aurionpro's strategy to enhance its presence in European and Middle Eastern banking and fintech sectors. The merger combines Fenixys' domain expertise with Aurionpro's IP-led solutions for a global portfolio in banking and capital markets.

Mumbai's Aurionpro Solutions announced the acquisition of Fenixys, a consultancy from Paris, in an all-cash deal worth 10 million euros. This move marks a significant step in Aurionpro's plan to extend its influence in the banking and fintech sectors across Europe and the Middle East.

Fenixys, known for its deep domain expertise in capital markets, will synergize with Aurionpro's own IP-led offerings. The merger promises to deliver a unique and comprehensive range of solutions tailored for the global banking and capital markets industry, according to Aurionpro CEO Ashish Rai.

The acquisition news appears to have positively influenced investor confidence, with Aurionpro's shares closing at Rs 1,750 on the BSE, a 1.06% increase from previous trading.

