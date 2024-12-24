Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Criticism from Opposition

Awadesh Prasad, Samajwadi MP from Faizabad, criticizes the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, citing delays in UP by-elections. The Joint Parliamentary Committee, featuring key political figures, will review the bill amidst concerns about its impact on regional parties' autonomy and potential benefits to the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:36 IST
Samajwadi MP from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat Awadesh Prasad (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad has voiced strong criticism against the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it distracts from pressing issues like farmers' concerns, unemployment, and inflation. Prasad highlighted the Election Commission's delays, particularly in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, questioning its ability to manage simultaneous national and state elections.

Prasad expressed doubt about the feasibility of conducting a unified election system, citing postponed by-elections in UP as evidence of the challenges. He questioned how the Election Commission could handle national elections if it struggled with a single by-election, viewing the proposal as a move to evade critical discussions on governance failures.

The debate comes as a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee prepares to scrutinize the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha. The committee includes figures like Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Anurag Singh Thakur. Critics argue the bill could unfairly benefit the ruling party and diminish regional parties' influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

