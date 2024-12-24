Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Criticism from Opposition

Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad has voiced strong criticism against the central government's 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, arguing it distracts from pressing issues like farmers' concerns, unemployment, and inflation. Prasad highlighted the Election Commission's delays, particularly in Uttar Pradesh by-elections, questioning its ability to manage simultaneous national and state elections.

Prasad expressed doubt about the feasibility of conducting a unified election system, citing postponed by-elections in UP as evidence of the challenges. He questioned how the Election Commission could handle national elections if it struggled with a single by-election, viewing the proposal as a move to evade critical discussions on governance failures.

The debate comes as a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee prepares to scrutinize the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha. The committee includes figures like Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Anurag Singh Thakur. Critics argue the bill could unfairly benefit the ruling party and diminish regional parties' influence.

