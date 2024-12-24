European Stock Market Climbs with Mining and Energy Gains

In light trading ahead of the Christmas break, Europe's primary stock index, the STOXX 600, saw a 0.2% increase on Tuesday, bolstered by mining and energy stocks.

Although many exchanges were either closed or operating on reduced hours, the market shift comes amidst investor concerns over upcoming U.S. policies as President-elect Trump's position and trade tariffs loom.

The financial sector predicts a varied impact across industries, with auto manufacturers expected to suffer while defense and banking might thrive amidst geopolitical and economic shifts, signaled by rising basic resources and energy indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)