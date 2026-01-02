Telangana's Water Wars: Injustice and Allegations Unfold
In a fiery exchange of accusations, CM Revanth Reddy lambasted the previous BRS regime, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew Harish Rao, for causing grave injustices in Telangana's irrigation projects. Reddy criticized the duo over inflated project costs, mismanagement of river waters, and concealing truths to safeguard their political interests.
In a passionate discourse, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused the previous BRS regime of severe mismanagement in irrigation projects, suggesting that K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew T Harish Rao were responsible for significant injustices. Speaking at a PowerPoint presentation on river issues, Reddy invoked a quote by the late poet Kaloji Narayana Rao to emphasize his point, highlighting the perceived exploitation.
Reddy contended that during the BRS's tenure, Telangana experienced greater injustice regarding Krishna and Godavari river water usage and financial allocations. Criticizing the former leadership, he alleged that costs for irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy LIP were inflated, intended to benefit contractors rather than the public.
The CM invited former CM KCR for a debate in the Assembly, simultaneously critiquing him for avoiding sessions post-2023 BRS defeat. Reddy refuted claims of collaboration with Andhra Pradesh and accused KCR of spreading misinformation to maintain political clout. The back-and-forth marked a heated chapter in Telangana's political landscape.
