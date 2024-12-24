"Amazing, unique leader of Indian politics": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi celebrates birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Celebrating the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhansu Trivedi on Tuesday said that the former Prime Minister of India was an "amazing" and "unique" leader of Indian politics. Addressing an event held in Hyderabad to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sudhansu Trivedi said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an amazing and unique leader in Indian politics. In 1957, Jawaharlal Nehru said that one day Vajpayee ji would become PM and he became PM in 1997. I remember when Vajpayee lost the election from Gwalior in 1984 then the most devoted Congress supporter said that Vajpayee ji shouldn't have lost the election. That shows the level of respect he commanded even in the opposition's heart."

Trivedi further stated that in India's history, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi are the only PMs with whom the whole party and public were in support. "I also want to tell you that Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi were the only prime ministers whom the whole party and public supported. All of the other PM was circumstantial PM," Trivedi said.

Trivedi added that Atal Bihari Vajpayee sowed the seed of development. "What Atal Bihari Vajpayee sowed, the National Highway Development project was started under his government and now we can see India's massive infrastructure under Modi Ji. I can say that Ataj ji sowed the seed and Modi ji gave this massive structure to it. Atal ji made India nuclear power and now PM Modi ji has assured that India can launch a nuclear warhead from air, land and water," he said. December 25 marks the 100th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of India.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Atal Yuva Mahakumbh at the KD Singh stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the media and the audience, the Defence Minister highlighted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy extended beyond India.

"Not just people of India, but people across the world were familiar with Atal Bihari Vajpayee's persona. There was a simplicity to his personality... he had an amusing nature. There were several instances when he proved that...He has provided me a lot of guidance in my life," Singh said. (ANI)

