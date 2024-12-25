"Result of violence is only destruction...": UPPL chief Pramod Boro

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and NDA's ally party United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro on Wednesday said that as Manipur is grappling with challenges resulted in the lost of many lives, and properties following the conflicts of two communities of the state, adding that the immediate result of violence is only "destruction." "In the 21st century, nobody should go for violence. The immediate result of violence is destruction. When you target to destroy someone, you will be destroyed. The impact and effect of violence is not one-sided, it is both-sided. If some community has targeted another community, destruction and issues will be happened in both communities," Pramod Boro told ANI.

He further said, "We should understand that in the last century if we see the global level some countries were against some other countries, but in the next century they become friends and those were friends have now become enemies. Whether it is Manipur and other parts of the world, who are engaged, indulged, provocated by some people, they should relook and review their agenda and they should see what impact is going to be faced by their people after this conflict or violence. If we are doing this conflict or killing in this time our next generation will face various problems." He also said that the government should do something, but if the people aren't ready to listen what the government can do.

"The government is always positive for you. In Manipur, the government is for both communities - Meitei and Kuki. Both Meitei and Kuki should decide what is their future agenda. When there will be no realisation in both communities, then a third party can enter. I am requesting both the conflicting groups that they should try to understand what they are going to achieve through this conflict, what are going achieve through this entire episode of the situation. My request is that they should refrain from this kind of violence, we are thinking of a peaceful world and our children can grow in a positive environment," the BTC Chief said. Many people have lost their lives and thousands of people displaced in the conflicts, and violence in Manipur.

Pramod Boro further said, "Threatening each other, targeting each other, killing each other is totally against humanity. I am requesting the people who are indulging, involving in this violence, they should respect humanity and the violence, agenda won't help a single person in the world, either your own community or other community. So this should be realized. We don't know what will be happened after 500 years. If you realise then tomorrow will be alright." "In Bodoland, there were conflicts in 1996, 2012 and we are facing its impact till now. To bring it to normalcy it will again take time. The people who wish good for their community, they should go for violence," Pramod Boro said.

He has requested both the communities of Manipur to refrain from violence and end the situation by this year 2024 and make a peaceful environment in the new year with a new hope, and dream with a positive manner. "There are lot of violence happened in the present time in our country in some regions and some countries. This kind of thinking should be ended by the end of this year 2024. We are coming to this earth with a beautiful dream and that is given by God, our parents, and teachers. To build up the generation, the nation do help the human being to progress in a positive direction. Any kind of violence should be stopped by the ending of the year and let us start with some new thinking, new initiatives in 2025, restart our pending works and also do some better for our coming generation, for our own people," Pramod Boro said.

The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

