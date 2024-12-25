AIADMK slams TN police for 'lackadaisical' investigation in sexual assault at Anna University

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday slammed the DMK government and the police for the alleged sexual assault at the Anna University campus in Chennai. "The rape that took place within Anna University is shocking and what's more shocking is the way the police is handling this issue," Kovai Sathyan told ANI.

He accused the police of being lackadaisical in its investigation. "How can an outsider come inside the premises when there is so much security? Clearly exposes the plight of law and order and the safety of women and children in the state of Tamil Nadu under this incompetent leader MK Stalin. What's more shocking is an hour ago police were saying that all the CCTVs inside the universities were not functioning. Is this a blatant attempt to cover up something? Is this a blatant attempt to safeguard the culprits or the people who had committed this heinous crime?" he said.

He demanded strict action against perpetrators. "The way the investigation has been handled shows the lackadaisical attitude of the police force. We strongly condemn this and we want strict actions to be taken and stringent punishment to be given to these offenders as per the books of law...A habitual offender roaming freely in society is the lapse of the police force and management equally has a role in this," he said.

"Everybody has a collective responsibility. But what is more needed at this hour is justice and there should not be any attempt to cover up this incident nor should there be any pressure from the ruling government to hide their incompetence," he added. Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault, according to officials.

The Greater Chennai Police Commissioner's office confirmed that the accused is in custody and investigations are underway. The police have formed four special teams to apprehend all those involved in the assault. In response to the incident, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Women Welfare Federation held a protest outside Anna University's campus in Guindy, demanding justice and improved safety measures for students. (ANI)

