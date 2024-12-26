Army, forest officials extinguish fire in J-K's Kellar range

A potentially devastating forest fire in the Kellar Range near Bhaderwah under the Doda district, was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of the Indian Army's 4 Rashtriya Rifles and local forest officials on Wednesday, officials said. According to a release, Range Officer Suresh Jamwal and his team coordinated efforts on the ground and ensured a swift and effective response.

The timely intervention of the Indian Army played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading further and causing significant damage to the ecosystem and nearby villages, the release said. This operation highlights the importance of collaboration between agencies in tackling natural disasters, it added.

Earlier, a fire broke out in Gandoh Bhalessa village area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on December 22. On December 21 another fire broke out in the Dessa Forest Area of the district. (ANI)

