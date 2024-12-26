Left Menu

AU NOMO Credit Card: Revolutionizing Credit with Fixed Deposit Collateral

AU Small Finance Bank introduces the AU NOMO Credit Card, which utilizes Fixed Deposits as collateral allowing cardholders to grow their savings while accessing credit. It offers features like contactless payments, card liability protection, reward points, and eligibility for Indian residents aged 18 to 75 with a fixed deposit.

Updated: 26-12-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:33 IST
  • India

AU Small Finance Bank has launched its innovative AU NOMO Credit Card, a financial product that enables consumers to leverage their savings through Fixed Deposit collateral while accessing credit. This card is designed to boost purchasing power without compromising long-term financial goals.

For first-time credit card applicants or those seeking to build credit scores, the AU NOMO Credit Card offers a unique pathway by using fixed deposits to secure a credit limit. The card is particularly beneficial for individuals with limited documentation or no traditional credit history.

The card comes with valuable features such as contactless payment options, robust card liability protection against fraud, and a reward points program. Additionally, cardholders can enjoy lounge access benefits, fuel surcharge waivers, and milestone rewards, making it a compelling choice for practical spending.

