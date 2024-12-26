Celebrating Pratishtha Dwadashi: A Year Since Ram Lalla Consecration at Ayodhya

Ayodhya's Ram temple is gearing up for a day of celebrations on January 11 to honor the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, an event known as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'. Last year, this momentous occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant milestone in the temple's history.

The day will commence with the Agnihotra ritual, incorporating mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda, held twice - from 8 am to 11 am and later from 2 pm to 5 pm. Devotees will engage in the chanting of 600,000 Shri Ram Mantras, alongside the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa, punctuated by 'Rag Seva' music from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a song of congratulations at 6 pm.

Musical recitations of the Manas will resonate through the first floor of the passenger convenience center, while the 'Angad Tila' at the temple will host a Ram Katha, cultural performances, and a Manas Discourse. Devotees can also partake in distributed prasad throughout the day, in commemoration of the new Ram Lalla idol consecrated on January 22 of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)