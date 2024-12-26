Outrage Over BPSC Exam Irregularities: Pappu Yadav Lends Support to Protesting Aspirants

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, expressed solidarity with Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants protesting in Gardanibagh. He criticized the state's justice system and supported the students' call for a re-examination, citing alleged exam malpractices.

During an interaction with ANI, Yadav mentioned the leaked question papers and demanded answers on why the students' futures are being compromised. He urged students to prepare for a Bihar bandh if their demands go unmet, while appealing to Rahul Gandhi for intervention.

Protests have intensified since December 13 due to claims of exam irregularities, including delayed and compromised papers. Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad condemned any police aggression towards students. Officials attributed the unrest to coaching teachers and misleading social media influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)