Left Menu

Outrage Over BPSC Exam Irregularities: Pappu Yadav Lends Support to Protesting Aspirants

Independent MP Pappu Yadav supports Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants protesting against exam irregularities. Yadav questions justice in Bihar, urging re-examination. Allegations of question paper leaks and delays persist, leading to tense protests. Authorities refute claims of excessive force and blame social media for inciting unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 12:45 IST
Outrage Over BPSC Exam Irregularities: Pappu Yadav Lends Support to Protesting Aspirants
Purnia MP Pappu Yadav with the BPSC aspirants (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, expressed solidarity with Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants protesting in Gardanibagh. He criticized the state's justice system and supported the students' call for a re-examination, citing alleged exam malpractices.

During an interaction with ANI, Yadav mentioned the leaked question papers and demanded answers on why the students' futures are being compromised. He urged students to prepare for a Bihar bandh if their demands go unmet, while appealing to Rahul Gandhi for intervention.

Protests have intensified since December 13 due to claims of exam irregularities, including delayed and compromised papers. Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad condemned any police aggression towards students. Officials attributed the unrest to coaching teachers and misleading social media influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024