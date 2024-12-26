Tragic Outcome: Family Conflict Over Transgender Relationship in Nandyal

A tragic incident unfolded in Nandyal district as a middle-aged couple reportedly died by suicide. This followed a prolonged family conflict over their 24-year-old son's intention to marry a transgender person.

Subba Rayudu, 45, and Saraswati, 38, were found dead after facing continuous strife related to their son, Sunil Kumar's three-year association with the local transgender community. Kumar refused to marry a woman and insisted on his relationship with a transgender individual, causing repeated arguments with his parents.

Authorities revealed that tensions escalated when Kumar allegedly mismanaged Rs 1.5 lakh belonging to the transgender community. The demand for repayment and the public humiliation faced by Kumar's parents reportedly contributed to their distress and eventual suicide. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the complete narrative behind the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)