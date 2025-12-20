Tragic Twist: Teacher's Death Sparks Police Investigation in Uttar Pradesh
A teacher was found dead at a retired CISF officer's home in Uttar Pradesh, sparking allegations of a murder related to an alleged affair or financial dispute. Authorities are investigating the incident, with conflicting accounts pointing to a potential love affair or self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Country:
- India
A teacher has been discovered dead with a gunshot wound at the residence of a retired CISF sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, leading to a police investigation. Family allegations suggest he was murdered due to suspicions of an affair with the ex-officer's daughter.
However, law enforcement officials believe a financial dispute might have been the root cause of the chilling incident in Narayanpur village. Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Dahiya commented, 'Preliminary inquiries point to financial dealings, though the family accuses a love affair. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the firing's exact circumstances.' The victim, Sukhdev Singh, 30, regularly visited the ex-CISF officer Puran Singh's house, where he ran IELTS coaching classes.
Harjinder Singh, the victim's father, accused, 'Puran suspected a relationship between my son and his daughter, leading to continued harassment and my son's alleged murder.' In stark contrast, Puran Singh claims, 'Sukhdev, in a fit of rage, drew a revolver, wounding my wife and then himself.' The injured wife, Gurmeet Kaur, is hospitalized, and the firearm involved has been confiscated. A murder charge has been filed against Puran Singh and his wife following the family's complaint, with the retired officer now in custody.
ALSO READ
Mortgage Fraud Allegations Trigger Investigation into Democratic Congressman
Key Breakthrough in Bareilly Violence Investigation
Foreign Drone Discovery Sparks Investigation in Turkey
Justice Department begins releasing long-awaited files tied to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking investigation, reports AP.
Tragic Love Triangle: Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation