Modi Celebrates Veer Baal Diwas with Vision for Future Generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a celebratory spirit as he attended the Veer Baal Diwas event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. Engaged in meaningful interactions with the 2024 recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the occasion became a confluence of youthful spirit and seasoned wisdom.

Earlier that day, President Droupadi Murmu honored 17 exceptional children at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, acknowledging their outstanding achievements across seven categories. Prime Minister Modi added a significant chapter to the day by launching the Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, a program aimed at enhancing nutritional outcomes through active community participation.

The Prime Minister's Office outlined plans for a suite of initiatives designed to engage the youth, spotlight the Veer Baal Diwas' importance, and instill a culture of courage and devotion. Through platforms like MyGov and MyBharat, a series of online competitions including quizzes will be hosted to stimulate young minds, complemented by engaging activities like storytelling and poster-making within educational and childcare institutions nationwide.

On January 9, 2022, PM Modi bestowed the honor of Veer Baal Diwas to December 26 in tribute to the valiant Sahibzades, Guru Gobind Singh's sons, recognizing their unyielding pursuit of justice. Prime Minister Modi previously reflected on their bravery and sacrifice, pledging that their legacy would guide a just and compassionate society's endeavor.

Acknowledged in a post on X, Modi paid homage to the Sahibzades, emphasizing their steadfast bravery and sacrifice that continue to inspire generations. He lauded their unwavering faith and principles as monumental examples of valor and dedication to one's values, calling on the collective memory to honor Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

