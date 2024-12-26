VHP Launches 'Jagran Abhiyan' to Free Temples from Government Control

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced the launch of 'Jagran Abhiyan,' a campaign aimed at liberating temples from the clutches of government control. VHP's national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, emphasized the urgency of the cause, highlighting the perceived discrimination as mosques and churches remain unaffected.

Bansal revealed that VHP's General Secretary would detail the campaign's format at a press conference. Highlighting previous efforts, he mentioned that VHP officials met with Chief Ministers and political leaders to garner support, reaching out to approximately 380 MPs during the winter session.

Through their annual 'Saansad Sampark Abhiyan,' VHP engaged over 350 MPs discussing key issues including temple liberation, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and extending certain constitutional privileges to Hindus. The campaign spanned several phases across states and concluded in December, underscoring VHP's strategic outreach and advocacy.

