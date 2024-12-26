Left Menu

VHP Launches 'Jagran Abhiyan' to Free Temples from Government Control

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has initiated 'Jagran Abhiyan,' a campaign to release temples from government oversight. Citing long-standing demands and societal anger, VHP seeks support from political leaders and MPs. Their efforts included connecting with 380 MPs during the winter session and conducting statewide campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:45 IST
VHP Launches 'Jagran Abhiyan' to Free Temples from Government Control
VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced the launch of 'Jagran Abhiyan,' a campaign aimed at liberating temples from the clutches of government control. VHP's national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, emphasized the urgency of the cause, highlighting the perceived discrimination as mosques and churches remain unaffected.

Bansal revealed that VHP's General Secretary would detail the campaign's format at a press conference. Highlighting previous efforts, he mentioned that VHP officials met with Chief Ministers and political leaders to garner support, reaching out to approximately 380 MPs during the winter session.

Through their annual 'Saansad Sampark Abhiyan,' VHP engaged over 350 MPs discussing key issues including temple liberation, the Waqf Amendment Bill, and extending certain constitutional privileges to Hindus. The campaign spanned several phases across states and concluded in December, underscoring VHP's strategic outreach and advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024