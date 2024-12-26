Controversy Unfolds: Chinese Workers' Rights in Brazil Under Scrutiny

Jinjiang Group, a contractor for the Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, has denied Brazilian authorities' claims that its employees were working under 'slavery-like conditions'. The accusations emerged from inspections at a construction site in Brazil's Bahia state.

Brazilian officials stated on Wednesday that 163 Chinese nationals were found in such conditions. In response, Jinjiang emphasized that the portrayal was a result of translation and cultural misunderstandings, and they were working to address these issues with Brazilian authorities.

BYD has since ended its relationship with the company that hired these workers and is cooperating with local authorities. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry is communicating with Brazil to clarify the matter, aiming to prevent any impacts on the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)