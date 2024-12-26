Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Chinese Workers' Rights in Brazil Under Scrutiny

Chinese contractor Jinjiang Group refutes claims by Brazilian authorities that their employees worked in 'slavery-like conditions' at a BYD factory site. Tension arises from cultural misunderstandings and translation errors. BYD has since severed ties with the contractor and is aiding in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:45 IST
Jinjiang Group, a contractor for the Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, has denied Brazilian authorities' claims that its employees were working under 'slavery-like conditions'. The accusations emerged from inspections at a construction site in Brazil's Bahia state.

Brazilian officials stated on Wednesday that 163 Chinese nationals were found in such conditions. In response, Jinjiang emphasized that the portrayal was a result of translation and cultural misunderstandings, and they were working to address these issues with Brazilian authorities.

BYD has since ended its relationship with the company that hired these workers and is cooperating with local authorities. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry is communicating with Brazil to clarify the matter, aiming to prevent any impacts on the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

