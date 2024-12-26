Delhi DDA Camps for Ownership Rights Extended to 2025

Lt. Governor VK Saxena has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to prolong the single-window camps under the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) until March 2025. This decision follows notable public interest, according to an official release.

The initiative, started on November 30 and encompassing eight weekends up to December 22, witnessed participation by 19,313 applicants, including 3,599 new ones. In eight operational days, 1,152 Conveyance Deeds/Authorization Slips were distributed and 283 properties registered, granting full ownership rights to property holders.

With DDA, Revenue Department, and other agencies actively involved, on-site Sub-Registrars ensured smooth distribution of Conveyance Deeds and final registration. The PM-UDAY Scheme aims to regularize unauthorized colonies by granting ownership rights, seeming to gather strong momentum attributed to DDA's outreach, under LG Saxena's supervision.

Despite consistent progress, LG Saxena identified bureaucratic hurdles as significant challenges to scheme implementation during the last programme review in November. He urged the DDA to intensify community engagement by holding door-to-door special camps in unauthorized colonies, ensuring active public involvement, the report added from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)