China Faces WTO Intellectual Property Rights Challenge

China has acknowledged receipt of an appeal from the European Union concerning an intellectual property rights arbitration case at the WTO. The Chinese commerce ministry states it will address the issue in line with existing regulations and collaborate with other stakeholders to support the rules-based multilateral trading system.

China has confirmed it has received an appeal from the European Union regarding an intellectual property rights arbitration case at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The Chinese commerce ministry announced it would handle the case adhering to the relevant regulations.

The appeal pertains to a complaint by the European Union, challenging China's adherence to certain WTO rules on intellectual property rights. In response, China has reiterated its commitment to upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system.

The Chinese commerce ministry emphasized its intention to work with other participants under the WTO's arbitration arrangement to address the issue effectively. This cooperation underscores the importance of maintaining a fair and equitable global trade environment.

