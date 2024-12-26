Punjab Farmers Unite for December 30 Bandh to Demand Change

A ''Punjab bandh'' has been declared for December 30 by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher to garner support for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP. Organized by SKM (Non-political) and KMM, the strike aims to pressure the government into addressing these significant issues facing farmers.

The bandh has received backing from various sectors including traders, transporters, and teachers' unions. While emergency services will remain operational, the demonstration aims for a complete shutdown from 7 am to 4 pm. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death underscores the gravity of the demands being made.

Punjab's political leaders have shown solidarity, with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urging the Prime Minister to heed farmers' calls. The bandh, while focused on Punjab, represents a national push for farmers' rights, illustrating their determination not to be sidelined any longer.

