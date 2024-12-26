Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Unite for December 30 Bandh to Demand Change

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a 'Punjab bandh' on December 30 to rally support for farmers' demands, including legal guarantees on MSP. The bandh, organized by SKM (Non-political) and KMM, will span the state to urge the government to address longstanding agricultural issues.

Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:18 IST
Punjab Farmers Unite for December 30 Bandh to Demand Change
  India

A ''Punjab bandh'' has been declared for December 30 by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher to garner support for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on MSP. Organized by SKM (Non-political) and KMM, the strike aims to pressure the government into addressing these significant issues facing farmers.

The bandh has received backing from various sectors including traders, transporters, and teachers' unions. While emergency services will remain operational, the demonstration aims for a complete shutdown from 7 am to 4 pm. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's fast-unto-death underscores the gravity of the demands being made.

Punjab's political leaders have shown solidarity, with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urging the Prime Minister to heed farmers' calls. The bandh, while focused on Punjab, represents a national push for farmers' rights, illustrating their determination not to be sidelined any longer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

