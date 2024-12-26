Left Menu

Amit Shah Sets Ambitious Goals for BBSSL to Boost Seed Collection

Home Minister Amit Shah urged Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) to connect with 20,000 additional cooperatives by 2025-26. Emphasizing traditional seed preservation, water-efficient and pesticide-free cultivation, Shah highlighted BBSSL's pivotal role in realizing PM Modi's vision of 'Sehkar Se Samriddhi' to empower farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:51 IST
Amit Shah Sets Ambitious Goals for BBSSL to Boost Seed Collection
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a key review meeting of Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) in the national capital, setting significant goals for the organization to engage with 20,000 more cooperatives by 2025-26. Shah underscored the importance of collecting and preserving India's traditional seeds.

During the meeting, Shah advised BBSSL to prioritize seed production that requires minimal water and pesticides, while also ensuring that small farmers can maximize yields and extend crop maturity periods. He reiterated BBSSL's vital role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sehkar Se Samriddhi' and empowering farmers nationwide.

Highlighting the organization's progress, Shah noted BBSSL's swift action in collecting and preserving traditional, nutritious seeds. He urged IFFCO and KRIBHCO to assess the nutritional value of indigenous and hybrid seeds. BBSSL aims to enhance pulse and oilseed production without compromising nutritional value, encouraging certified seed use among farmers.

Shah praised BBSSL's extensive network, with over 20,000 cooperative societies from 34 states and union territories invested in its success. He called for leveraging scientists and government-run university laboratories for seed production research and promotion. A long-term ten-year roadmap was proposed for regular review to boost production efficiency.

The meeting concluded with discussions on BBSSL's current initiatives, such as producing foundation and certified seeds for Rabi 2024 over a 5,596-hectare area stretching across six states. The goal is to produce 1,64,804 quintals of seed from 49 varieties of eight crops. Looking ahead, BBSSL targets a turnover of Rs 18,000 crore by 2032-33.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024