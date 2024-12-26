Amit Shah Sets Ambitious Goals for BBSSL to Boost Seed Collection

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a key review meeting of Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) in the national capital, setting significant goals for the organization to engage with 20,000 more cooperatives by 2025-26. Shah underscored the importance of collecting and preserving India's traditional seeds.

During the meeting, Shah advised BBSSL to prioritize seed production that requires minimal water and pesticides, while also ensuring that small farmers can maximize yields and extend crop maturity periods. He reiterated BBSSL's vital role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sehkar Se Samriddhi' and empowering farmers nationwide.

Highlighting the organization's progress, Shah noted BBSSL's swift action in collecting and preserving traditional, nutritious seeds. He urged IFFCO and KRIBHCO to assess the nutritional value of indigenous and hybrid seeds. BBSSL aims to enhance pulse and oilseed production without compromising nutritional value, encouraging certified seed use among farmers.

Shah praised BBSSL's extensive network, with over 20,000 cooperative societies from 34 states and union territories invested in its success. He called for leveraging scientists and government-run university laboratories for seed production research and promotion. A long-term ten-year roadmap was proposed for regular review to boost production efficiency.

The meeting concluded with discussions on BBSSL's current initiatives, such as producing foundation and certified seeds for Rabi 2024 over a 5,596-hectare area stretching across six states. The goal is to produce 1,64,804 quintals of seed from 49 varieties of eight crops. Looking ahead, BBSSL targets a turnover of Rs 18,000 crore by 2032-33.

(With inputs from agencies.)