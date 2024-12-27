Left Menu

Human Trafficking Allegations Cast Shadow on BYD's Brazilian Expansion

Chinese workers at BYD's factory site in Brazil's Bahia were identified as human trafficking victims. The company and contractor Jinjiang Group are negotiating contract terminations for 163 workers. Allegations of slavery-like conditions create a potential diplomatic issue amid China's deepening investment in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 07:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 07:29 IST
Human Trafficking Allegations Cast Shadow on BYD's Brazilian Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Brazilian labor authorities have accused Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD and its contractor Jinjiang Group of human trafficking. Workers found at BYD's construction site in Bahia are reportedly victims, escalating the situation into a critical diplomatic concern.

Both BYD and Jinjiang Group have pledged to support the 163 affected workers, accommodating them in hotels until a deal can be reached to terminate their contracts. However, the companies challenge the allegations of 'slavery-like conditions,' as highlighted by labor authorities on December 23.

Amid pending investigations, both companies are set to meet with labor prosecutors on January 7. China's increasing investment in Brazil, including BYD's $620 million factory in Bahia, underpins the broader context of these allegations, potentially complicating bilateral relations as Brazil seeks local job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024