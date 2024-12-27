Left Menu

Nation Bids Farewell to Visionary Economist and Former PM Manmohan Singh

Akhilesh Yadav and Robert Vadra pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, highlighting his economic reforms and humble leadership. Singh passed away at 92 due to age-related conditions. His contributions continue to inspire, with public viewing and tributes scheduled by Congress leaders in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and businessman Robert Vadra have expressed their grief following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Yadav hailed Singh as a leader whose decisions fortified India's economy, ensuring his legacy as one of the country's good prime ministers.

Vadra lauded Singh's humility and authenticity, qualities he claimed set him apart from the contemporary political climate. Vadra emphasized that Singh's economic acumen was instrumental in the country's prosperity, with his vision serving as an inspiration for future generations.

Singh, who introduced critical economic reforms in 1991, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92. The Congress party announced public viewing of his remains at their headquarters, followed by tributes from prominent leaders including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. The veteran leader's last rites will be conducted near Rajghat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

