Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder Government'

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, dubbing its 'double engine government' as a 'double blunder.' He called out corruption in the Maha Kumbh and questioned their management of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav lamented the neglect of Kanpur and criticized the chief minister’s remarks on the Urdu language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:28 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder Government'
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labeled the BJP's 'double engine government' as a 'double blunder,' accusing it of massive failures and corruption, including a scandal at the Maha Kumbh event.

Yadav questioned the BJP's governance, citing budgetary mismanagement and neglect of urban development in Kanpur. He criticized the leadership for misplaced priorities, alleging mismanagement of funds and a failure to support regional economy.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also condemned the BJP's stance on the Urdu language and lambasted the current handling of state affairs, arguing that these issues are symptomatic of larger governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025