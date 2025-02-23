Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder Government'

In a scathing attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labeled the BJP's 'double engine government' as a 'double blunder,' accusing it of massive failures and corruption, including a scandal at the Maha Kumbh event.

Yadav questioned the BJP's governance, citing budgetary mismanagement and neglect of urban development in Kanpur. He criticized the leadership for misplaced priorities, alleging mismanagement of funds and a failure to support regional economy.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also condemned the BJP's stance on the Urdu language and lambasted the current handling of state affairs, arguing that these issues are symptomatic of larger governance shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)