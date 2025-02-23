Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder Government'
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, dubbing its 'double engine government' as a 'double blunder.' He called out corruption in the Maha Kumbh and questioned their management of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav lamented the neglect of Kanpur and criticized the chief minister’s remarks on the Urdu language.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav labeled the BJP's 'double engine government' as a 'double blunder,' accusing it of massive failures and corruption, including a scandal at the Maha Kumbh event.
Yadav questioned the BJP's governance, citing budgetary mismanagement and neglect of urban development in Kanpur. He criticized the leadership for misplaced priorities, alleging mismanagement of funds and a failure to support regional economy.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also condemned the BJP's stance on the Urdu language and lambasted the current handling of state affairs, arguing that these issues are symptomatic of larger governance shortcomings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
