Uttar Pradesh Minister Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh Amidst Political Debate

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari has expressed heartfelt condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In his statement to ANI, Ansari lamented the loss of Singh, emphasizing the profound impact of his legacy on Indian politics. He conveyed his deepest sympathies to Singh's family and wished for peace for the late leader's soul.

Simultaneously, Ansari critiqued the Samajwadi Party's recent PDA campaign, accusing them of neglecting backward classes and Dalits during their rule from 2012 to 2017. He described the campaign as a strategic move to further the party's political interests, casting doubt on its sincerity.

Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi due to age-related health issues, was a pivotal figure in Indian economic reform, serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. His tenure is marked by significant policy advancements, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, both of which had lasting impacts on India's development.

