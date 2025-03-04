Left Menu

Adityanath Defends Religious Inclusivity Amidst Samajwadi Party Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly manipulating religious sentiments, defending his stance as inclusive despite accusations of being communal. He emphasized India's unity, rooted in reverence for its religious icons, which he claims was exemplified by the recent inclusive Maha Kumbh event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:21 IST
Adityanath Defends Religious Inclusivity Amidst Samajwadi Party Row
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of manipulating India's religious sentiments for political gain. The chief minister's comments came in response to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey labeling him as 'communal.'

In his address to the Assembly, Adityanath cited socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, asserting that India's strength lies in its reverence for figures like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Adi Shankaracharya. He argued that forsaking these ideals weakens the national fabric.

The chief minister highlighted the Maha Kumbh festival as an example of India's inclusive heritage, emphasizing that the event drew participants from over 100 countries without discrimination, showcasing India's commitment to unity and heritage on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025