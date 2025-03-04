Adityanath Defends Religious Inclusivity Amidst Samajwadi Party Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of manipulating India's religious sentiments for political gain. The chief minister's comments came in response to Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey labeling him as 'communal.'

In his address to the Assembly, Adityanath cited socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, asserting that India's strength lies in its reverence for figures like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Adi Shankaracharya. He argued that forsaking these ideals weakens the national fabric.

The chief minister highlighted the Maha Kumbh festival as an example of India's inclusive heritage, emphasizing that the event drew participants from over 100 countries without discrimination, showcasing India's commitment to unity and heritage on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)