Yogi Adityanath Challenges Samajwadi Party's Legacy on Ambedkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a sharp jab at the Samajwadi Party on Monday by questioning their historical respect for Dalit leader Bhimrao Ambedkar. During a state assembly discussion, Adityanath accused the party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, of sidelining the contributions of Ambedkar and other notable Dalit leaders.

Referencing past controversies, such as the alleged plans to demolish Ambedkar memorials for marriage halls, Adityanath highlighted the infamous 1995 guest house incident involving Mayawati and SP leaders. He criticized the party by stating that their past conduct reflects poorly on their attempts to earn a fresh reputation among civilized societies.

Amidst these accusations, Adityanath showcased the BJP's efforts to honor Indian cultural and historical figures. He praised ongoing projects like the construction of an international cultural center named after Ambedkar in Lucknow, as well as plans for monuments celebrating leaders such as Maharaja Suheldev and Ahilyabai Holkar. Further, Adityanath asserted that the BJP government has significantly bolstered local artisans through initiatives like the One District, One Product scheme.

