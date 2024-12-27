Left Menu

Hero Future Energies Powers Karnataka with 29 MW Solar Project

Hero Future Energies has commissioned a 29 MW solar project in Chitradurga, Karnataka, set to generate 33 million units of green energy annually, reducing carbon emissions by 31,624 tonnes. The project supports the Commercial and Industrial sector, marking HFE's commitment to industrial decarbonisation and its green energy footprint expansion in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:44 IST
Hero Future Energies Powers Karnataka with 29 MW Solar Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hero Future Energies has commissioned a 29 MW solar project in Chitradurga, Karnataka, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The anticipated outcome is an annual generation of 33 million units of green power, which will contribute to a carbon dioxide emission reduction of 31,624 tonnes.

Designed as an open-access site, this project is primarily aimed at supporting the power needs of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector. Hero Future Energies Global CEO, Srivatsan Iyer, highlighted the initiative as a significant milestone in expanding their footprint within Karnataka.

In addition to this project, Hero Future Energies has also secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government. Valued at Rs 11,000 crore, this MoU aims to drive further investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across the state, backed by global investors including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024