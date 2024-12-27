Hero Future Energies Powers Karnataka with 29 MW Solar Project

Hero Future Energies has commissioned a 29 MW solar project in Chitradurga, Karnataka, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The anticipated outcome is an annual generation of 33 million units of green power, which will contribute to a carbon dioxide emission reduction of 31,624 tonnes.

Designed as an open-access site, this project is primarily aimed at supporting the power needs of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector. Hero Future Energies Global CEO, Srivatsan Iyer, highlighted the initiative as a significant milestone in expanding their footprint within Karnataka.

In addition to this project, Hero Future Energies has also secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government. Valued at Rs 11,000 crore, this MoU aims to drive further investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across the state, backed by global investors including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR.

