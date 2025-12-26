Saatvik Green Energy bags additional solar pumps order from Maharashtra state utility

Left Menu

26-12-2025
  India
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy on Friday said it has secured an additional order worth Rs 16.74 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for setting up off-grid solar water pumps in Maharashtra.

With the latest order, the total order size from the state discom stands at 1,815 solar water pumps, aggregating to Rs 30.24 crore (exclusive of GST), a company statement said.

The order, under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM-B scheme, comprises design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 1,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across identified farmer sites in Maharashtra, the company said.

Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy, said in the statement, ''The receipt of this additional order from MSEDCL reinforces the growing momentum in our solar pump business and reflects continued confidence in Saatvik's execution capabilities.'' The Company operates a 4.8 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Ambala, Haryana, and is developing a greenfield integrated facility in Odisha with 4 GW module and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity, strengthening its position as a multi-location, vertically integrated clean energy player.

