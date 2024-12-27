Delhi Rains Cause Chaos: A Silver Lining Amidst Waterlogged Streets

Delhi has been grappling with perpetual rainfall since Friday morning, which has triggered significant waterlogging and traffic congestion in multiple areas of the capital. The Burari area, in particular, shows clear signs of inundation, leading to traffic chaos as the relentless downpour persists.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 19 degrees. A forecast of thunderstorms and rain continues to loom over the city.

Locals, like Deepak Pandey, are finding solace in the pleasant weather, despite the cold. Pandey mentioned that the rains are reminiscent of Kashmir's climate and noted the reduced pollution levels.

Nevertheless, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) slightly improved, albeit remaining within the 'very poor' tier. As of 2 PM, AQI readings across the city varied, with Anand Vihar at 390 and IGI Airport at 314, among others. These improvements have led to the revocation of 'Severe+' pollution measures by the Central government's monitoring panel.

Despite policy relaxations, restrictions from Stages I to III persist to prevent further degradation of air quality, as announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management. Meteorological conditions, particularly the wind patterns, have assisted in this recent improvement, as per forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

