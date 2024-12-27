SEBI Decertifies Indian Commodity Exchange: A Chapter Closes

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially announced the withdrawal of recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd (ICEX), marking its departure from the stock exchange industry.

This decision follows SEBI's earlier permission on December 11 for ICEX to exit the exchange, after its recognition had been revoked over two years ago, following compliance with regulatory requirements.

SEBI instructed ICEX to ensure tax compliance, no longer use the term 'stock exchange' in its name, and maintain transaction records, as part of its exit obligations. ICEX has confirmed no undisclosed third-party liabilities exist and accepts future financial claim responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)